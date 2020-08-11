FPJ Fast Facts: Sachin Pilot's rebellion in just 10 points

With the direct intervention of the Gandhi family, the month-long tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot seems to have been resolved.

This political crisis in the desert state surfaced in mid-July after a rebellion by former Congress deputy Sachin Pilot. With MLAs shifting hotels and parties blaming each other, the revolt by Pilot had led to a series of complex and at times dramatic events.

Here we've summed up how the entire revolt unfolded in 10 succinct points: