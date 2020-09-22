FPJ Fast Facts: Facebook India moves SC against notice by Delhi Assembly panel

On Tuesday, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India, Ajit Mohan moved the Supreme Court against a notice by a committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. He is being summoned over Facebook's alleged role in the Delhi Riots that took place earlier this year.

The violent clash in February had killed more than 50 people and injured around 200.

Here's the story so far:

1. A representative from social media giant, Facebook, has been asked to appear before the committee to clarify allegations of "deliberate inaction on the part of (the) social media platform to apply hate speech rules".

2. Mohan had been summoned by the Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee. We had summoned Facebook India VP and MD Ajit Mohan over its role in Delhi riots. In reply, Facebook has asked to withdraw summon as regulation of intermediaries like Facebook falls within exclusive authority of GOI," said organisation chief Raghav Chadha last week.