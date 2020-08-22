FPJ Fast Facts: Delhi riots 2020 - the story so far

There have been allegations and counter-allegations when it comes to the Delhi Riots of 2020. Several days of violent clashes had led to the deaths of 53 people and hundreds of others had been injured. On Saturday, the debate and discussion over the riots came back under the spotlight as Bloomsbury India withdrew publication of a book on the same, even as a launch event was being held.

According to its Amazon listing (it is unavailable at present) Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story "provides an explosive revelation of the plot behind the riots, how they were planned and executed, how weapons were procured and stockpiled, and exactly what happened".