FPJ Fast Facts: Coronavirus cases jump from 7 lakh to 8 lakh in 72 hours; here’s all you need to know

India jumped to 8 lakh COVID-19 cases on Friday night, witnessing a spike of one lakh cases of the novel coronavirus in the past three days. India is behind the United States and Brazil when it comes to the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. Although India has tested 1 crore patients, that comprises only 1 per cent of the country’s population.

Here are some things that you need to know about the situation in India

- Maharashtra has recorded the most number of cases. On Friday, the state recorded its highest jump with 7,862 cases with the number of cases reaching 2,38,461

- Thane Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma has extended to July 19 the complete lockdown reimposed for the period of July 2-12, as the number of cases have crossed 13,000, with more than 515 deaths. The neighbouring Kalyan-Dombivli civic body too has extended the lockdown until July 19, with restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles and the functioning of shops and other business establishments.

- On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the Pune district guardian minister, announced the necessity for extending the lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to July 28, from the earlier July 13, after a marathon meeting with the district administration. This decision comes in the wake of the number of Covid-19 cases crossing 30,000, including 900 deaths in Pune district.

- Chennai has accounted for just under 60 per cent of the cases in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Madurai has seen a five-fold rise in COVID-19 cases in the last 16 days.

- Uttar Pradesh on Friday night imposed a weekend-long lockdown that will end on Monday morning

- Eight states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana, account for around 90 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases in the country and 80 per cent of the active cases have been reported from 49 districts, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was informed on Thursday.

- Six states -- Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal -- account for 86 per cent of the deaths caused by COVID-19 and 32 districts account for 80 per cent of such fatalities, the Union health ministry said.

- There were 3,914 facilities across the country with 3,77,737 isolation beds (without ICU support), 39,820 ICU beds and 1,42,415 oxygen-supported beds, along with 20,047 ventilators.

- Over 21.3 crore N95 masks, 1.2 crores personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and 6.12 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets have so far been distributed