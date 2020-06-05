FPJ Fast Facts: 10 things to know about the murder of a pregnant elephant in Kerala

On Friday, one person was arrested in relation to the incident. “One person was arrested today. There are more accused in the case and efforts are on to nab them,” Kerala Forest Minister K Raju told reporters.

Forest and police officials are conducting a joint probe into the elephant's death and a 'very fruitful investigation' is going on, he said.

Here are 10 things to know about the case:

1. According to a report by The News Minute, the arrested person has been identified as P Wilson, who hails from Palakkad district. He works as a rubber tapper at a plantation in the district.

2. The 15-year-old elephant is suspected to have consumed a pineapple filled with powerful fire crackers which exploded in its mouth in the Silent Valley forest. It died in the Velliyar River a week later on May 27.

3. The elephant had died in Palakkad district on May 27, but some initial news reports had suggested that the death took place in Malappuram district.

4. As per a report by The News Minute, the elephant was standing in the Velliyar river, where she was found by some residents in the village. This river originates from Palakkad and flows to Malappuram.

5. The death of the pregnant elephant has sparked a controversy, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan terming the unfortunate death as "a painful thing" and Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar saying that the Centre has taken a "serious note" of the incident.

6. According to the preliminary post-mortem report, the immediate cause of the death of the female elephant was drowning followed by inhalation of water leading to lung failure, reported ANI.

7. The elephant was seen standing in the river with its mouth and trunk in the water for some relief from the pain after the explosive-filled fruit exploded in its mouth, reported ANI.

8. The pachyderm's tragic end in the Silent Valley forest came to light after Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note on his Facebook page, narrating the incident. "When we saw her she was standing in the river, with her head dipped in the water. She had a sixth sense that she was going to die. She took the Jalasamadhi in the river in a standing position," Krishnan, who was deputed to bring the elephant back to the shore, wrote. He had also posted the photos of the elephant standing in the river water.

9. Forest department sources told PTI that three suspects were being questioned and a search was on for two more people in connection with the death of the elephant.

10. The incident had triggered a national outrage, with Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP MP and former union minister Maneka Gandhi, among others, reacting to it.

(Inputs from Agencies)