FPJ Fact Check: Has CLAT 2020 been postponed?

Amid calls for the postponement of the NEET and JEE exams, a fake notice has surfaced on social media platforms claiming that the CLAT exams had been cancelled.
The brief notice that does not bear any actual signatures claims that the CLAT Executive Committee had met and unanimously decided to postpone the exam "until further notice". Many have used this purported notice to further urge for a cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).
A quick perusal of the official website and social media pages of the Consortium of National Law Universities however does not support this claim. Not only has there not been any notice about postponement issued on any of these platforms, but the organisation has, alongside sharing details regarding the examination, also issued a clarification.
The Common Law Admission Test is going ahead as per the schedule, on September 7, and the notice that is doing the rounds is a fake one, the CLAT 2020 Facebook page says.
"The Consortium hereby categorically states that the Fake Notification has not been issued by the Consortium. The date of the CLAT 2020 examination, and all other particulars in relation to the CLAT 2020 examination remain unaltered," the notice states.
This has also been updated on the CLAT website.
