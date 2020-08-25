FPJ Fact Check: Has CLAT 2020 been postponed?

A quick perusal of the official website and social media pages of the Consortium of National Law Universities however does not support this claim. Not only has there not been any notice about postponement issued on any of these platforms, but the organisation has, alongside sharing details regarding the examination, also issued a clarification.

The Common Law Admission Test is going ahead as per the schedule, on September 7, and the notice that is doing the rounds is a fake one, the CLAT 2020 Facebook page says.

"The Consortium hereby categorically states that the Fake Notification has not been issued by the Consortium. The date of the CLAT 2020 examination, and all other particulars in relation to the CLAT 2020 examination remain unaltered," the notice states.

This has also been updated on the CLAT website.