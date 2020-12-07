FPJ Fact Check: Did Yogendra Yadav say no essential commodities delivery will be allowed during 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8?

As farmers and political leaders across the country call for a Bharat Bandh on December 8, concerns have been raised about whether the supply of commodities to the national capital would be blocked. Farmer representatives from around 40 unions on Sunday called for a "peaceful Bharat Bandh", announcing that there would be several restrictions imposed. The farmer leaders have decided to continue their sit-in until their first and major demand to repeal all three farm laws is not accepted.
Activist and Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav has however courted controversy after his comments on the Chakka Jam went viral for all the wrong reasons. Yadav announced that "weddings would be exempted from the Bharat Bandh" as would be emergency services. The remarks had been made during a press conference on Sunday at the Singhu Border.
Claim:
Yogendra Yadav will block delivery of essential commodities. Some also claim that delivery of essential commodities will not be allowed altogether on December 8.
The controversy stems from comments made by Yadav during the recent press conference. The activist and politician had said that the time that a Chakka Jam will remain imposed till 3 pm. The claim was amplified by news reports that said movement of "milk-fruits-vegetables" will be halted.
A now deleted tweet by Mirror Now had also been quoted by another news website to amplify the claim. This particular tweet had quoted Yadav to state that the "delivery of essential commodities will remain shut" even as emergency services will be allowed.
Facts: Various organisations across the country have called for the closure of mandis and more
While Yadav had indeed made a similar statement, the comment has been taken slightly out of context by some. A video shared on Facebook by Mirror Now shows him explaining that organisations in various states have supported the call for boycott on December 8 by announcing that mandis would be closed. This spans across various states and extends to services and commodities beyond fruits and vegetables too.
As he explained at the press conference, "There will be a Bharat Bandh on December 8. It will begin in the morning. Milk, vegetables that are delivered - all of it will will remain closed. There will be chakka jam till 3 pm."
Since the controversy began, Yadav has taken to Twitter to react to the deleted Mirror Now tweet as well as comment on the outrage as a whole.
Conclusion: Confusing, partially correct claims.
The initial claim that Yogendra Yadav had indeed made such comments is true. However, it must be mentioned that there is no official ban on the sale of essential commodities during the Bharat Bandh. And it is likely that many areas will see the bandh observed in limited capacities.
At the same time, it is also likely that normal life will be disrupted heavily in many parts of the country, and with mandis and other such sources shut, there may be a paucity of essential products in stores.
