FPJ Fact Check: Did Yogendra Yadav say no essential commodities delivery will be allowed during 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8?

As farmers and political leaders across the country call for a Bharat Bandh on December 8, concerns have been raised about whether the supply of commodities to the national capital would be blocked. Farmer representatives from around 40 unions on Sunday called for a "peaceful Bharat Bandh", announcing that there would be several restrictions imposed. The farmer leaders have decided to continue their sit-in until their first and major demand to repeal all three farm laws is not accepted.

Activist and Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav has however courted controversy after his comments on the Chakka Jam went viral for all the wrong reasons. Yadav announced that "weddings would be exempted from the Bharat Bandh" as would be emergency services. The remarks had been made during a press conference on Sunday at the Singhu Border.