FPJ Explains: Why you shouldn't use N-95 masks with valves or respirators

Tom Hanks, one of the first celebs to get tested positive for the novel coronavirus recently said, "If you can't wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I've got no respect for you."

"I don't get it, I simply do not get it, it is literally the least you can do," he added.

Masks have become the new normal, and even evolved in terms of its look and style. The mere piece of cloth, traditionally used for surgeries has now transformed into an aesthetic masterpiece.

And while there are a plethora of options to choose from, you might want to refrain from the popular N-95 masks that come with a valve.

The Centre has written to all states and union territories warning against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirators by people, saying these do not prevent the virus from spreading out and are “detrimental” to the measures adopted for its containment.

The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Ministry of Health, in a letter to the Principal Secretaries of health and medical education of states, said it has been observed that there is “inappropriate use” of N-95 masks, particularly those with valved respirators, by the public other than designated health workers.

The DGHS referred to the advisory on the use of homemade protective cover for face and mouth available on the website of the Ministry of Health.

“It is to bring to your knowledge that the use of valved respirator N-95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask. In view of the above, I request you to instruct all concerned to follow the use of face/mouth cover and prevent inappropriate use of N-95 masks,” DGHS Rajiv Garg said in the letter.