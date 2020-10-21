FPJ Explains: Why has NCW Chief Rekha Sharma locked her Twitter profile?

Rekha Sharma, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women frequently makes headlines, weighing on on many a current issue. But over the last couple of days, it is Sharma herself who has become the subject of controversy and disgruntled social media commentary.

As netizens reacted with a furious barrage of critical comments, Sharma has locked her Twitter profile. This means that any person who is not an approved follower cannot see her posts. And while this has somewhat reduced the comments, the more enterprising Twitter users have now moved on to posting on their own profiles or leaving responses to posts shared by the NCW.