FPJ Explains: What is the Digvijaya Singh audio row ahead of MP by-polls?

What does the Congress say?

The allegations do not seem to have fazed the Congress. As party Spokesperson K K Mishra put it, asking someone to back out was not "unparliamentary" conduct.

"If we're asking or requesting someone to back out in our favour, it's not a crime. At least, we aren't buying MLAs like others. Whatever is being interpreted about Digvijaya Singh is wrong," he said.

While Nath is leading the Congress campaign from the front, Digvijaya Singh has confined himself to his pockets of influence. A few days ago, he had alleged that some police officials were influencing voters in favour of the ruling BJP.

What do the opposition parties and leaders have to say?

Reacting to the controversy, BJP leader Lokendra Parashar has opined that Singh may very well have made the audio viral himself. "Digvijaya Singh has come out of his hole at last stage of elections. He doesn't believe in democracy but in management. In past, he said that elections are won by management," Parashar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused state Congress president Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh of threatening the government officers and employees, urging the Election Commission to take cognizance. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also walked out of the party and joined the BJP has also hit out at the Congress faction.