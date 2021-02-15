FPJ Explains: What is a toolkit and why is Delhi Police cracking down on makers of document shared by Greta Thunberg?

Over the last few days, a social media post by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has been creating waves in India. After lending support to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three farm bills, the climate change activist had shared a toolkit for protesters, only to delete it soon after. Later, she shared an "updated" and somewhat different toolkit document, triggering speculation that the first had been released inadvertently.

And as furious netizens tweeted about an "international conspiracy" against India, the Delhi Police launched an investigation.

The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India". And now, they have made their first arrest in the case.

On Saturday, 21-year-old activist Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru for being allegedly involved in sharing the "toolkit" related to the farmer's protest on social media. According to reports, Ravi had said during the hearing that she had edited only two lines and that she wanted to support the farmers' protest. The police however maintain that she had played a far greater role in the case. Duty Magistrate Dev Saroha has allowed the Delhi Police to quiz Ravi for five days.

What exactly is a toolkit?



Over the last day or so, countless social media users have come forward to insist that a toolkit is "not a deadly secret weapon" as being made out by some. And as news anchors held debates about the concept of a toolkit and others waxed poetic about the idea, many bewildered social media users began asking what exactly a toolkit was and what people meant when they spoke about the "toolkit case".

Put simply, a toolkit is a plan of action for getting something done. They are not hard and fast rules or instructions per se. Rather, a toolkit explains the topic at hand and offers a set of adaptable suggestions that can be followed to achieve the desired goal. According to the Collins Dictionary, a 'tool kit' is 'the set of skills, abilities, knowledge, or other things needed in order to do a particular task or job'.