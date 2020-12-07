FPJ Explains: What amendments did Sharad Pawar as agri minister recommend in APMC Act and how is it different from new farm laws?

In a letter to the then Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2011, Pawar had underlined the need for investments in post-harvest and marketing infrastructure from the farm gate to the consumer and said "private sector needs to play an important role in this regard".

How is it different from the current changes brought in by the new farm laws?

Journalist Gurdeep Singh Sappal, in a series of tweets in Hindi, listed the set of differences between Pawar's letter and the new laws. Let's have a look on some key points:

1- Pawar advocted Draft APMC Rules 2007 which empowered state government to declare a market as a special market or a special commodity market, which would work under the market committee while new agriculture bill has excluded agricultural trade from the mandi committee.

2- As per amendment the 2007 amendement, the Market Committee was empowered to collect tax levy, fees, which was within the state's rights. In the new agricultural law, no APMC market or state government can levy tax or fees. (Market Committee of 2007 was suggested on the lines of Market Committee only)

3- In the 2007 rules, the market committee has the authority to resolve the dispute. The farmers committee is represented in the mandi committee. But in the new agricultural law, these rights are with the SDM and officials above.

4- 2007 rules give the right to allot licenses for agricultural trade to the market committee. In the new agricultural law, the Centre has the right to give licenses to these companies, which are not part of the agricultural trade organisation or cooperative society.