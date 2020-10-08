FPJ Explains: #NabannoCholo - Why is BJP protesting in Bengal?

But while the current scenario is concerning, why exactly is the BJP holding a protest march in the first place?

The Nabanno Chalo rally is the brainchild of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and their President Tejasvi Surya reached the eastern city on Thursday morning.

The aim here is for the BJP to raise their voice against a slew of alleged issues, from lack of employment opportunities to law and order problems. In recent days, there have been several deaths in the faction, with several party workers passing away. Most recently, the Barrackpore area near Kolkata observed a shutdown protest over the murder of a local BJP councillor by bike-borne assailants.



The youth wing of the BJP had put forth a seven point agency that aims, to quote what Surya told News 18, to "reclaim that rich legacy" of West Bengal. "Bengal’s youth are losing out on great opportunities because of Mamta di’s misrule...Bengal wants paribartan and BJP is that voice for the youth," he was quoted as saying.



With elections coming up next year, this protest is also a rallying point for the party ahead of Amit Shah's rally in the later half of this month.