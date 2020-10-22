FPJ Explains: How much will it cost to give coronavirus vaccine free to every Indian?

With the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the world for nearly a year, work on multiple vaccines have continued at a war footing. And while officials have assured that a vaccine would become available within the next few months, its availability to all, and the price for such a vaccine has been cause for concern.

On Thursday, the BJP's Bihar Assembly election manifesto vowed to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all residents of the state free of cost. Since then, there have been two clarifications and addendums. While MoS Health Ashwini Chaubey assured that the free COVID-19 vaccine would be available for people across the country irrespective of the state they belonged to, BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya explained that the Centre would provide vaccines to the states at a "nominal rate". As he explained, it was then up to the state government to decide whether it would be given for free.