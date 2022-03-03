FPJ Exclusive: No substitute for TMC in West Bengal, says MP Saugata Roy after party's landslide victory in civic polls

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy claimed that TMC would have swept the civic polls even without the ‘violence’ that was seen on the civic poll day. Talking to Free Press Journal, the TMC MP spoke about the recent development in the party.

Q. Do you think that the violence will give a wrong message about the party?

Roy: Certain messages should be sent out to the grassroot workers. But along with them I will also say that the media had spoken about the violence and not the free and fair election in several parts. The sporadic violence was not necessary.

Q. What do you think has led to the landslide victory?

Roy: The schemes implemented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has led to this victory. People have accepted TMC and there is no substitute for TMC.

Q. Will the sporadic violence affect the 2024 election as it did in 2019 after the violence in 2018 panchayat polls?

Roy: You cannot predict anything in politics. The things are still fluid. But yes, as compared to 2018 violence nothing happened this time and won’t affect nationally.

Q. In recent past speculations of infighting were coming for which a new national working committee was formed. What do you have to say on this?

Roy: The only power center is Mamata Banerjee and every decision is taken by her. Currently, Abhishek Banerjee has taken a back seat but he too is very important in TMC. She thought of making the new committee and it was absolutely her decision.

Q. Why didn’t your name feature in the list?

Roy: I am happy and I have no regrets as there are several things that I have to shoulder as a MP. My leader is Mamata Banerjee and whatever she decides it has to be accepted. I am always active in the Parliament and soon I will leave for the national capital to attend the second part of the session.

Q. When did TMC think of venturing to other states?

Roy: After the victory in the 2021 Assembly polls, we decided on June 5 about venturing to other states and visited Manipur and Tripura initially.

Q. Can TMC form the opposition front without the Congress?

Roy: As I have said you cannot predict anything in politics. Mamata Banerjee had approached the Congress but they didn’t respond and an indefinite wait for them is not possible for which the TMC started branching out alone. Let's see what happens.

Meanwhile, political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty claimed that whatever the veteran TMC MP said is ‘positive politics’.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:40 PM IST