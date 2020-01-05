FPJ Exclusive: Jay Panda explains Federalism and the anti-federalism stand by states rejecting CAA

Baijayant Jay Panda, Vice President and Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party visited the Free Press Journal’s Mumbai office this Sunday on January 5, 2020. Jay Panda was here for an exclusive interview to talk about the current political scenario in India and BJP’s take on it.

Among the many intriguing conversations we had with Jay Panda, what struck out the most was his take on how the many states that have refused to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) will hinder the two and how will it then paint India and its Federalism.

Jay Panda said, “Rejecting a federal law is unconstitutional”. Panda was also questioned about the BJP MP Uday Pratap Singh who had said on Saturday that the state’s that refuse to implement CAA will have the President’s rule enacted.

Panda very graciously distanced himself from Pratap sying, “I do not want to comment on anyone’s specific comment.” However, he did go on to answer the initial question. He said, “When people when states say they are not going to implement a Parliament act, they are being non-federalists(sic).”

He said that federalism is not a one-sided definition. He claimed that the use of Federalism as a concept is wrong. “Some people try to interpret federalism meaning the Union government should keep its hands off and keep the states to do what it wants. That is one part of the Federalism. The other side is, that whatever is the Union subject, the States have to keep their hands off. If the states start to dictating defence, foreign policy, it cannot survive as a Republic.”

He happened to overturn the question in itself and claim that the states refusing to implement the law are already acting against the concept of federalism.

When asked, what will the government do when the states actually do not implement the act, he cited the constitution. He said, that there is a constitution in place.

He also said, "Many statements are made for political gains, they are not made serious intent."