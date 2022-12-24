WATCH: Chanda & Deepak Kochhar, a day before their arrest, sent out invites for lavish wedding of their son

Ex-ICICI CEO & MD Chanda Kochhar, husband sent to CBI custody till Monday | Image credit: Salman Ansari, FPJ

Mumbai: ICICI Bank's former CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, who were arrested Friday by the CBI over irregularities in loans granted to the Videocon Group, had sent out invites for their son's lavish wedding at 5-star Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

However, information accessed by this FPJ reporter suggests that the couple, right before their arrest, were preparing for their son Rohan's wedding.

Kochars sent invitations a day before their arrest

A WhatsApp invitation, sent by the Kochhar family on Thursday, a day before their arrest, to their relatives and acquaintances, has been accessed by the FPJ.

"We are delighted to invite you for Cocktails & Dinner on 7th January 2023 at the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai to celebrate the Wedding of our son Arjun with Sanjana. Warm Regards, Chanda & Deepak," the invitation sent by Chanda and Deepak Kochhar read.

A small video for the invitation was also attached with the message.

"Magnificent & massive pillarless venue"

Crystal Room of Taj Mahal Palace, where the event was supposed to take place, can accommodate 300 guests for reception. The veg menu's starting price for the Crystal Room is ₹ 1,500 per plate, but could go up as per choices of the guest, as per online booking websites. Their could also be additional charges for renting the Crystal Room in the iconic hotel.

As per the Taj Mahal Palace's website, the Crystal Room is a "Magnificent & massive pillarless venue".

"The expansive Crystal Room with its vast, open space is ideal for conferences, launches and social events," the website says.

Chanda Kochhar had stepped down after allegations in 2018

Back in 2018, Chanda Kochhar was forced to step down after facing accusations of following lending practices, which were biased in favour of consumer electronics and gas exploration firm Videocon. Irregularities were detected in loans worth more than Rs 3,000 crore, and Deepak Kochhar along with other family members benefited from the transaction under Chanda Kochhar's watch.