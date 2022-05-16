FPJ Exclusive: Central leaders will visit West Bengal regularly to boost morale of party workers, says Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: Amidst constant hullabaloo and defection inside Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party's national vice president and former state president Dilip Ghosh in an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal (FPJ) said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national president JP Nadda and few other central leaders would often visit the state to boost the morale of the workers ahead of 2023 Panchayat election and 2024 Parliamentary election.

Q. How much of a challenge is it to bring back the party in shape?

Ghosh: It is a serious challenge and no one could think about the violence that took place in the state after the results of the 2021 Assembly election. People were being killed and some are still displaced. We have tried hard to bring the party on field. Shah already visited once and alternatively Nadda and other leaders will also visit. Shah knows Bengal and he will visit often.

Q. How will you all connect with the grassroots again?

Ghosh: In BJP, it is always a collective decision. There are certain changes being made in leadership and committees. Any sort of change is difficult to accept for people initially but later they get acceptance. We will reach out to the grassroots level and fight back.

Q. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented soon but the TMC is crying foul claiming it to be a poll plank?

Ghosh: CAA will be implemented in the state once the situation is conducive. It is not a poll plank but an endeavor to stand by the people. Whatever we say we do just like abrogation of Article 370 and Ram temple.

Q. Will BJP carve out a new state from West Bengal? A section of BJP is constantly demanding separate statehood for North Bengal. Also, what is your take on Gorkha Janmulti Morcha (GJM)’s ‘memorandum of proposal’, to the state government?

Ghosh: BJP was never in favour of breaking West Bengal. But yes, the development of North Bengal was never done by the present state government. BJP believes in development for all without being biased. We also want a political solution. There are people who don’t really understand the basic ideology of BJP and just shout. Mamata Banerjee ignites fights between sections of people just for her political gain.

Q. Any possibility of GJM and BJP working together again?

Ghosh: Anything is possible in politics. Till GJM was with us, we supported them. Other groups (local political parties) are with the BJP, as they believe that it’s only the BJP that can find a solution and develop North Bengal.

Q. Did the challenges increase for the 2024 Lok Sabha election?

Ghosh: Yes, the challenges have increased. From three MLAs, we have won 77 MLAs and from two MPs, we got 18 MPS. In the 2021 Assembly election, people of Bengal had blessed us with 38 per cent of votes. The fight is on and we will continue the fight against TMC for a better Bengal.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:06 PM IST