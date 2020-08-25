FPJ Exclusive: BJP MP Arjun Singh 'deliberately' hid info in poll affidavit, claims independent candidate Gopal Raut

More than a year after BJP MP Arjun Singh contested and won from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, Gopal Raut, the independent candidate who contested from the same constituency has made some startling revelations about this opponent. Raut has written to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora stating that the BJP MP intentionally falsified and concealed material information in his election affidavit.

Raut alleges that Singh has concealed information regarding two lakh shares purchased in Bangalore Fort Farms Limited, which Singh did not reveal in the election affidavit intentionally. The affidavit is attached with the letter.