FPJ Exclusive: BJP MP Arjun Singh 'deliberately' hid info in poll affidavit, claims independent candidate Gopal Raut

More than a year after BJP MP Arjun Singh contested and won from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, Gopal Raut, the independent candidate who contested from the same constituency has made some startling revelations about this opponent. Raut has written to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora stating that the BJP MP intentionally falsified and concealed material information in his election affidavit.
Raut alleges that Singh has concealed information regarding two lakh shares purchased in Bangalore Fort Farms Limited, which Singh did not reveal in the election affidavit intentionally. The affidavit is attached with the letter.
“As per the Annual Report of this company for the FY 2018-19, Arjun Singh purchased the said shares on 7th September 2018. I further confirmed from the official website of BSE (formerly known as Bombay Stock Exchange) that as of June 2020, Arjun Singh is still the owner of the said two lakh shares which he had purchased on 7th September 2018," wrote Raut in his letter to Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.
According to Raut's calculations, this means that "on the date of filing the election affidavit, i.e.17th April, 2019, while declaring that he has ‘Nil’ investments, Arjun Singh has deliberately and illegally falsified and/or suppressed/concealed information regarding his ownership of the said shares which he owns in Bangalore Farms Limited.”
The registered address of Bangalore Fort Farms is in 16A Brabourne Road, Bara Bazar, BBD Bagh in Kolkata.
Raut’s letter ends by saying, “In view of the aforesaid illegal act committed by Arjun Singh, I demand your good office to take immediate steps against Arjun Singh to provide justice to myself, as well as the concerned electorate who have been cheated of their democratic rights.”
Singh has not commented on the issue as yet.
Last Thursday, the BJP MP’s house was raided by the Detective department of Bengal Police in connection with misappropriation of funds in an old case. Singh already has 93 cases against him.
A four time Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Bhatpara, Singh had switched to the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)