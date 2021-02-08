Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 08, 2021

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a petition seeking imposition of President's rule in Uttar Pradesh citing an alleged breakdown of Constitutional machinery and rising crime in the state.

The top court warned the petitioner-advocate of imposing a cost on him and questioned him about the research of crime records of other states.

The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed activist Gautam Navlakha's appeal seeking bail in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, saying it sees no reason to interfere with a special court's order which earlier rejected his bail plea.

According to police, some activists allegedly made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meet in Pune on December 31, 2017, which triggered violence at Koregaon Bhima in the district the next day.

The police have also alleged that the event was backed by some Maoist groups.

Rescue and relief work in the disaster-hit areas of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand gathered pace on Monday. A multi-agency operation continued to save people trapped inside the tunnels of two hydel projects that were badly damaged by the Sunday morning glacier burst-triggered deluge.

Officials said that a total of 27 people have been rescued so far. Fifteen people were rescued this morning while 12 others were taken out from the debris last evening.

Jawans of the army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF with rescue equipment entered the tunnel with sniffer dogs in what is seen as the biggest rescue operation in the hill state since the 2013 Kedarnath disaster in which over 5,000 people were killed.

Extending its winning streak to the sixth session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 617 points to end above the 51,000-mark for the first time on Monday, tracking strong gains in Infosys, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets.

After touching a lifetime high of 51,523.38 during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 617.14 points or 1.22 per cent higher at its record closing peak of 51,348.77.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 191.55 points or 1.28 per cent to its lifetime closing high of 15,115.80. It touched an intra-day record of 15,159.90.