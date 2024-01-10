FPJ Dialogue: Chandrakant Patil Says 'EWS Quota, Welfare Schemes Are Real Answer For Maratha Woes'

Chandrakant Patil | X

Even as the Maharashtra government has promised reservation for Marathas in education and government jobs, state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil said that the Maratha community stands to gain more from the existing 10% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota rather than being included in Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Heading the state cabinet’s sub-committee on Maratha reservation, Patil said that, if included in the 19% OBC quota, the community would face competition with 382 other castes that make up the OBC category in the state. They would, in fact, find better opportunities through the EWS category, which is meant exclusively for unreserved groups, he said. Patil also advocated expanding the EWS quota to 20% as a means of improving opportunities for Marathas, even as he reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a separate reservation category for the community.

Maharashtra Govt To Bring Legislation For Maratha Quota

The senior BJP leader made these remarks at an interaction with the journalists of the Free Press Journal on Wednesday. His comments come in the backdrop of activist Manoj Jarange Patil demanding for the Maratha community reservation benefits and the status of Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the list of OBCs. Patil said that the government will introduce fresh legislation within a month to re-introduce Maratha quota. The state’s earlier 12% reservation for the community was struck down in 2021 by the Supreme Court, which has agreed to hear the government’s curative petition against the verdict.

Patil, however, urged the Maratha community to seek benefits through EWS reservations, instead of pinning their hopes on the new legislation. “The real answer to the demand for Maratha reservation is 10% EWS reservation, as it’s only for those who don’t have reservations. In the last three years since the cancellation of the Maratha quota, Marathas have accounted for 8.5% [out of 10%] of EWS beneficiaries. If we do get the quota back in the future, you won’t be eligible for EWS, which has the apex court’s sanction. Instead of taking what has been approved, why are you after something that’s uncertain?” said the minister.

Patil Highlights Govt's Welfare Schemes

Patil also underscored that the government's welfare schemes, such as concessions in fees, allowances for students and interest-free loans for entrepreneurs, are the “real answer” for the backwardness of the Maratha community. He also pointed out that the number of government jobs available is not more than 10,000 a year, of which only around 1,400 would be reserved for the estimated 3-3.5 crore Maratha population.

“We have done much for the community, but they say that these are just facilities and can be withdrawn later. A reservation would make it permanent, they say,” said Patil.