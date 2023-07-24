 FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Duped Of Money By Another Patient's Relative At Sion Hospital
The accused allegedly took the woman's phone on the pretext of making a call and withdrew money from her UPI account.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
A woman tending to her son, who has been admitted in Sion Hospital, was allegedly duped of money by another patient's relative, according to police. Complainant Sujata Sangar (43) alleged that the relative withdrew money from her UPI account by taking her mobile phone on the pretext of making a phone call.

Sangar has been in the hospital looking after her son when she met the relatives of the another patient. Upon one of the relatives' request, she gave her mobile phone to make a phone call. Taking advantage of this, the accused allegedly withdrew money from the woman's UPI account. Police have registered an FIR against the accused.

Woman realised she was duped when she checked bank statement

According to a Sion police officer, Sangar became aware of the alleged duping when she went to an ATM to withdraw money but no cash was dispensed. She checked her bank statement and found out that the money was transferred from her account. Sangar informed her brother about the incident and complained about it to the police.

The police officer said that Sangar was identified by the family members of a girl who was receiving treatment on the bed next to her son. Whose relative is Rohit Patole. He was present there for many days, so he got to know the woman well. One day the woman fell ill, she started feeling dizzy. Then the accused got her treated at Sion Hospital. Meanwhile, the woman gave him the phone to call his brother and Patole saw the password of the mobile and also kept the mobile with him.

When Sangar's health deteriorated, the doctor asked to bring saline and injection, then Sangar asked Patole to bring it. Sangar's mobile was with Patole, he went from there with that mobile and did not return.

