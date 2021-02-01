FPJ Archives: A look at 'free India's first budget' in 1947



For the uninitiated, the first budget of free India was presented some three months after Independence by then Finance Minister R. K. Shanmukham Chetty. "Free India's first budget: No surprises," reads the FPJ front page headline on November 27. "The first budget of a free and independent India was presented today by Mr. RK Shanmukham Chetty, Finance Minister to the Constituent Assembly (Legislative). Mr Chetty said that there would be no surprises associated with the budget; it was an interim budget covering seven months and a half," the lead article explains.

"While there is no room for complacency, there is equally no reason to take a pessimistic view," the Finance Minister summed up the country's general financial position rather prosaically.

As the FPJ's front page article explains: "The revenue receipts are estimated at Rs. 171.15 crores and revenue expenditure at Rs. 197.39 crores. The net deficit of revenue account in the period covered by these estimates will therefore be Rs. 26.24 crores. This he proposed to reduce to Rs. 24.59 crores by an increase in the export duty on cotton cloth and yarn."