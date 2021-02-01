FPJ Archives: A look at 'free India's first budget' in 1947

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for 2021 in a scant few hours, speculation has been rife about what one can expect. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been projected as a "a budget like never before", shaped in many ways by the events of 2020.
But if Budget 2021 is earmarked as unique because of the events that have shaped it, India's first union budget, presented on 26th November, 1947 certainly deserves a mention. Fortunately, the Free Press Journal was around to cover the historic moment.
For the uninitiated, the first budget of free India was presented some three months after Independence by then Finance Minister R. K. Shanmukham Chetty. "Free India's first budget: No surprises," reads the FPJ front page headline on November 27. "The first budget of a free and independent India was presented today by Mr. RK Shanmukham Chetty, Finance Minister to the Constituent Assembly (Legislative). Mr Chetty said that there would be no surprises associated with the budget; it was an interim budget covering seven months and a half," the lead article explains.
"While there is no room for complacency, there is equally no reason to take a pessimistic view," the Finance Minister summed up the country's general financial position rather prosaically.
As the FPJ's front page article explains: "The revenue receipts are estimated at Rs. 171.15 crores and revenue expenditure at Rs. 197.39 crores. The net deficit of revenue account in the period covered by these estimates will therefore be Rs. 26.24 crores. This he proposed to reduce to Rs. 24.59 crores by an increase in the export duty on cotton cloth and yarn."
In the later pages, further details, including the text of the Finance Minister's speech are given. Reports seem to suggest that the Finance Minister's speech was well received. "Stock market cheers up; seeds turn firm" reads a headline in the FPJ edition.
In the present, the economy has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns. Recent reports indicate that the projected nominal GDP growth of 7.5% in the current fiscal would be the worst since 1978, and a significant step down from the government's earlier projections. Needless to say, Budget 2021 stands poised to be an important moment for India.
