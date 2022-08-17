Four Noida executives die, two others injured after truck overturns on their car near Gurugram

Gurugram: Four people died and two were injured after a heavily-loaded truck overturned and fell on their car on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in the early hours of Tuesday, the police said.
The incident happened at around 2 am on the outskirts of Gurugram when a speeding truck went over the divider and overturned on the car, they said.
Six people, including two women and a driver, were returning to Noida from Udaipur, they said.
A woman, two men and the driver were among those dead, police confirmed.
The bodies have been kept in the mortuary and the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.
Police said that all passengers of the car were working at a private company in Noida.
