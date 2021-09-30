e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:48 AM IST

Four killed, others injured as bus falls into river in Meghalaya; rescue operations underway

FPJ Web Desk
Four people passed away and others were injured early on Thursday after a bus travelling from Tura to Shillong in Meghalaya fell into the Ringdi river. The incident took place at Nongchram at around 12 am. According to an update shared by the East Garo Hills Police the injured have been hospitalised and rescue operations for the other passengers are underway.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:48 AM IST
