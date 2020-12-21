Four including juvenile arrested for alleged gangrape of 14-year-old girl in Delhi's Greater Kailash area

Four accused including a juvenile have been apprehended here in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, the police informed.

According to the Delhi Police, the 14-year-old girl has alleged that she was gangraped by four men in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area.

"An FIR has been registered under Section 376D/342 IPC 6 POCSO Act against three accused including one JCL (juvenile in conflict with the law)," the police stated.

Speaking about the horrific incident which took place on Saturday, the police said that a PCR call was received at Greater Kailash I Police Station regarding the gangrape of the minor.