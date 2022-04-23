Four hardcore Naxal cadres held by Gadchiroli police commandos

The C-60 Commandos of Gadchiroli police have arrested four alleged Naxals in an operation in the forest of Nelgunda, within the limits of Armed OutPost (AOP), Dhodraj on Thursday. The government had announced rewards of lakhs of rupees on them.

The arrested Naxals have been identified as Bapu alias Ramaji Doghe Wadde (30), Maroti alias Anturam alias Manik Sadhu Gawade (34), Suman alias Janni Komati Kudyami (24) and Ajit alias Bharat Mainu Hichami.

According to the police, they received an information from reliable sources that the members of CPI (Maoists) group entering Nelgunda village area in order to execute their subversive activities. Accordingly, an anti-Naxal operation was launched by the C-60 parties.

"Bapu Wadde was acting as area committee member (ACM). He actively participated in the brutal killing of policeman Dushyant Pandhari Nandeshwar at village Kothi on August 14, 2020. He was involved in 13 offences (seven murders, three encounters, one arson and two robberies).

Another arrested Naxal Maroti Gawade was also acting as ACM. He was involved in three major offences of encounter. Suman Kudyami was involved in 11 major offences (three murders and eight encounters).

Maroti Gawade and Ajit Hichami both had actively participated the killing of two civilians – Ashok alias Navin Peka Narote and Mangesh Masa Hichami – on April 13, this year," said Ankit Goyal, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 09:26 AM IST