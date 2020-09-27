Former union minister Jaswant Singh passes away at 82

Former union minister and BJP leader Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday. He was 82.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and said that Singh has served the nation diligently and has left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs.
Modi added that the former union minister “will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society.” “He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed pain on the passing of the former Union minister. "Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian."
"Shri Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti," he said.
"Major Jaswant Singh (Retd), former Cabinet Minister, passed away at 6.55 a.m. today. He was admitted on 25 June and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. He had a cardiac arrest this morning. His Covid status is negative" said the statement.
A veteran BJP leader, Jaswant Singh, had first served in the Indian Army before joining politics. He served as a member of both the Houses of the Parliament and held several important positions in the NDA Cabinet. Singh served as the Minister for Finance, Minister for Defence and Minister for External Affairs under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
