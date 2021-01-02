Former Union Home Minister Buta Singh passes away at 86

New Delhi: Former Union home minister and senior Congress leader Buta Singh passed away at the AIIMS here on Saturday morning. He was 86.

Singh had been in a coma since October last year, when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

His family said Singh died around 7.10 am. He will be cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium here later in the day.

Singh was an eight-time MP and also served as the governor of Bihar. Singh remained in public service for a long time and served under four prime ministers.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh condoled his demise.

"In the passing of Shri Buta Singh, the country has lost one of the longest serving parliamentarians with rich administrative experience. He championed the cause of the oppressed and marginalized. Condolences to his family and supporters," Kovind said in a tweet.

"Saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri Buta Singh Ji. He was an able administrator & parliamentarian. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members. Om Shanti!" Naidu wrote on Twitter.

"Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters," the prime minister wrote on the microblogging website.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Shri Buta Singh ji dedicated his life serving poor and downtrodden. He served the nation in several capacities. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Singh devoted all his life in the service of the country.