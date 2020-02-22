Former TMC MP Krishna Bose passes away at 89 in Kolkata

Academician turned politician Krishna Bose passed away on Saturday due to age-related ailments. The three-time Lok Sabha member and noted educationist died at a private hospital in Kolkata following a cardiac arrest on Saturday, family and hospital sources said.

Bose who hails from the family of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s family died at the age of 89. He was married to Sisir Kumar Bose, the nephew of Subhas Chandra Bose. She is survived by her sons Sugata and Sumantra, and her daughter Sharmila.

A former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from the Jadavpur constituency, Bose had been unwell for quite some time, family sources said. She died in a hospital off Kolkata's EM Bypass at 10.20 am.

On February 16, Bose had been diagnosed with an irregular heart beat problem, and hospitalised, but her condition worsened and she had a cerebral attack. "She suffered a second stroke a few days back and was admitted to the ICU," said her son Sumantra Bose.