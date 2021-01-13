Former TMC MP KD Singh arrested as ED probes money laundering case

Former Trinamool Congress leader KD Singh has reportedly been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate amid investigation into a money laundering case. According to reports, he was held on Tuesday and will be produced in court on Wednesday.

Over the years, the Rajya Sabha MP has been linked to several controversies. He was accused of exchanging cash for votes in a bid to become a member of the Upper House of the Parliament, and was also entangled in the controversy over the Narada sting operation.

The current investigation however dates back to 2009, when the Income Tax department raided the premises of the Alchemist Group - at multiple locations across India. In 2013, a ponzi scam run by the company came under the scanner, with the ED eventually filing a criminal case under PMLA and taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed against the company, its directors and others by SEBI.

Singh has been the chairman of the Alchemist group and while he resigned from the post in 2012, he is stated to be the Chairman, Emeritus and founder of the business group. Presently, the ED is probing him as part of two money laundering cases.