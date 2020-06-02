Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K N Lakshmanan passes away at 92: Here's all you need to know about the leader

Veteran BJP leader and its former Tamil Nadu unit president K N Lakshmanan died on Monday in Salem due to age-related problems. The 92-year-old former legislator breathed his last at his residence in Sevvaipettai in Salem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the demise of former Tamil Nadu BJP president KN Lakshmanan and remembered his contributions in the anti-Emergency movement, along with expanding the party's size in the state.

"Anguished by the demise of KN Lakshmanan Ji. He was at the forefront of serving the people of Tamil Nadu and expanding the BJP organisation there. His role in the anti-Emergency movement and participation in socio-cultural activities will always be remembered. Om Shanti," Modi's tweet read.