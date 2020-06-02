Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K N Lakshmanan passes away at 92: Here's all you need to know about the leader

Veteran BJP leader and its former Tamil Nadu unit president K N Lakshmanan died on Monday in Salem due to age-related problems. The 92-year-old former legislator breathed his last at his residence in Sevvaipettai in Salem.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the demise of former Tamil Nadu BJP president KN Lakshmanan and remembered his contributions in the anti-Emergency movement, along with expanding the party's size in the state.
"Anguished by the demise of KN Lakshmanan Ji. He was at the forefront of serving the people of Tamil Nadu and expanding the BJP organisation there. His role in the anti-Emergency movement and participation in socio-cultural activities will always be remembered. Om Shanti," Modi's tweet read.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also conveyed her condolences to the family of former Tamil Nadu BJP president. "Sorry to hear that KN Lakshmanan is no more. As President (3 terms) of BJP TamilNadu and also as Member of Legislative Assembly, he had served the people with great dedication. My condolences to his family, friends, and all party karyakarta on this loss," Sitharaman's tweet read.
K N Lakshmanan is survived by wife, son, and daughter. Born on October 20, 1930, Lakshmanan joined the RSS in 1944 and in 1957 started the Jana Sangh in Salem district along with nine others.
He and senior RSS leader Vasudevan started the Vidya Mandir School at Shevapet in Salem city in 1969. Later from 1970 to 1974, he started branches of the school in 24 towns across the State. Lakshmanan was appointed as Tamil Nadu BJP president after Jana Sangh became the BJP. He was the party’s State president from 1984-89. Lakshmanan had represented the Mylapore constituency in the state assembly from 2001-06. From 2006, he served as a member of the BJP’s national general council.
