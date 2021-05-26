Former Republic Bangla reporter absconding after kidnapping businessman while impersonating as CBI official

Kolkata, May 26: Republic Bangla news channel has suspended a reporter named Avishek Sengupta for abducting a businessman while impersonating as a CBI official.

“Seven people barged into my house along with a woman and claiming themselves to be CBI officials had taken away my husband, his business papers laptop, pen drive and 15 lakh rupees cash and also asked for one crore rupees for releasing my husband,” a complaint by victim's wife read in Bengali.

Following the complaint, the police of Kasba police station are in search of those people including Avishek as all of them are absconding.

When Republic Bangla was contacted, the officials said that the reporter is suspended and the channel refused to comment further.