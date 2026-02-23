Former Railway Minister & Trinamool Congress Stalwart Mukul Roy Dies At 71 In Kolkata |

Kolkata: Former Union Railway Minister and senior political leader Mukul Roy passed away following a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Monday. He was 71. Roy breathed his last around 1.30 am while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata, his family confirmed.

“He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Around 1.30 am last night, he suffered a massive heart attack which he could not survive despite doctors’ efforts,” his son Subhrangshu Roy said, as quoted by NDTV.

Often described as the ‘Chanakya of Bengal politics’, Mukul Roy had been unwell for a prolonged period due to multiple health complications, including kidney-related issues. He had been hospitalised several times over the past few years and had largely stayed away from active politics owing to his deteriorating health.

Once No. 2 Of Trinamool Congress

Roy was among the founding members of the Trinamool Congress and was once considered the second most influential leader in the party after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. A close confidant of Banerjee in the party’s formative years, Roy played a key role in building the Trinamool Congress as a formidable political force in West Bengal.

During the second UPA government, Roy served as Minister of State in the Shipping Ministry and later in the Ministry of Railways. Before the formation of the Trinamool Congress, he was associated with the Indian National Congress.

Roy's Shift To BJP, Return To TMC

In a major political shift, Roy left the Trinamool Congress in 2017 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, citing differences with the party’s new leadership. Between 2017 and 2021, he emerged as a key strategist for the BJP in West Bengal and was instrumental in strengthening the party’s organisational base in the state.

He contested the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections on a BJP ticket from the Krishnanagar North constituency and won, becoming an MLA. However, following the elections, Roy returned to the Trinamool Congress, though he did not resign from his MLA post.

His return sparked political debate and controversy, even as his health continued to decline. In recent years, Mukul Roy remained largely absent from public life due to illness. His death marks the end of an era in Bengal politics.