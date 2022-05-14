'Goodbye': Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar quits party

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday resigned from the party, hours after removing all references to the Congress from his social media handles. Jakhar had been upset with the Congress leadership ever since the party took action against him for alleged anti-party activities.

The party decided to remove Jakhar from all party posts for two years a fortnight ago on the recommendation of the disciplinary action committee. The Congress leader had since then been considering his political options.

A three-time MLA and one-time MP, Jakhar removed all party references from his social media handles. He removed the Congress from his Twitter bio, and replaced the party flag as the background image of his Twitter account with the Tricolour.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 01:29 PM IST