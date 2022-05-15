Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condemns killing of two Sikhs in Pakistan

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh condemned the killing of two Sikhs in Pakistan on Sunday and slammed the government in the neighbouring country for only paying lip service to the community.

"Another killing of Sikhs in Pakistan. 2 shopkeepers, Ranjeet Singh & Saljeet Singh shot dead in Peshawar. This is highly condemnable. I've always said, @GovtofPakistan only does lip services for Sikhs without ensuring their security. Request @PMOIndia to take serious note," Singh tweeted.

Two Sikh businessmen were shot dead on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the latest targeted killing of the minority community members in the restive province bordering Afghanistan.

Saljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the morning.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 04:19 PM IST