Former Punjab BJP president Kamal Sharma dies of heart attack while on a morning walk

On Sunday morning, Former Punjab BJP president and senior party leader Kamal Sharma passed away after suffering a heart attack in Ferozepur district. He was 49.

According to Indian Express, Sharma was out on a morning walk when he had a heart attack around 7 am. Dr Kamal Baghi, director of Baghi hospital told the leading daily, “He collapsed while walking and was brought to my hospital, where he was declared brought dead. This is shocking. He was not only my patient but also a dear friend.” Dr Baghi further added, "“Kamal was diagnosed with a heart problem two years ago, and got a stent placement at Ludhiana’s DMCH. Since then, he had been taking precautions.”

His body will be cremated Monday at 11 am in Ferozepur, said Subodh Verma, BJP president of Fazilka district, reported Indian Express.

Sharma had resigned from the post of Punjab BJP chief in 2015. Hours before his death, he had greeted people on Diwali on his Twitter handle and Facebook page. Taking to Twitter, Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik condoled the death of Sharma. "I am sad to hear about the death of former BJP president Kamal Sharma. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he tweeted.