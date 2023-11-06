 Former Puducherry Minister P Kannan Passes Away At 74
Ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, Kannan joined the BJP but he quit the party this July. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Puducherry: Former Puducherry Minister P Kannan passed away due to ill health on November 5, according to the private hospital in the city where he was undergoing treatment.

The private hospital in Moolakulam said in a release that Kannan was admitted on November 1. He had developed a lung infection and had difficulty breathing, the hospital said.

About Kannan's Political Career

He began his career in the Indian Youth Congress and was a former Puducherry State Congress Party President. He went on to become the Home Minister of the Union Territory and has held positions like Speaker.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy has condoled the death of the former MP. Other political parties have also expressed their condolences.

Ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, he joined the BJP but he quit the party this July. Kannan was 74 and is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

