Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away: Check out his last tweet

He had been hospitalized for the past 21 days and been critical following a brain surgery. The veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on August 10 in a critical condition. There was a slight improvement in Mukherjee's health condition last week, however, it deteriorated when he developed lung infection.

Mukherjee was also found to be COVID-19 positive when he was admitted on August 10 for life-saving emergency surgery. There had been no improvement in his health status since.

Hours before his demise on Monday, the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi Cantonment had said in a statement, "There is a decline in the medical condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support."

Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017. His last tweet was on July 24, 2017, ahead of his address the nation on the eve of demitting office. It read: "Thank you for your affection & support ; tomorrow when I engage with you it will not be as President but as a citizen #PresidentMukherjee"