Former President Pranab Mukherjee now haemodynamically stable, says son

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who is on ventilator support after surgery to remove a clot in his brain condition is now "haemodynamically stable", his son Abhijit Mukherjee said on Wednesday.
"With All Your Prayers, my father is haemodynamically stable now. I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery. Thank You," tweeted Abhijit.
In a subsequent tweet he said: "Thank You for your good wishes." Mukherjee, 84, said on Monday on Twitter that he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted.
