‘Former President Kovind Was Not Invited For Foundation Laying Of New Parliament Building As He Is Untouchable’: Kharge In Poll-Bound Rajasthan

Jaipur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge while speaking to party workers in poll-bound Rajasthan on Saturday alleged that the former president of India Ram Kovind was not invited to lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament building because he is “untouchable”.

"Kovind was not invited to lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament building because he is an 'achhot',” said Kharge.

Kharge's warning for Dalits

Kharge attacked the BJP and warned Dalits stating, “The BJP is with capitalists and privatizing everything. If this continues what will happen to jobs and reservations? The era of Manu will return and Dalits will once again become slaves.”

Kharge and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi came to the foundation stone laying ceremony of the party’s new building in Jaipur on Saturday. While addressing the party workers, they stressed on issues like OBC reservation and Women Reservation Bill.

Rahul on caste census

Rahul asked the party workers to put the question of caste census before BJP leaders. “Ask them why they are afraid of caste census. If we want to give participation to OBCs then it is possible only with caste census. The central government should reveal the data of caste surveys done by the UPA government and the next census should be based on castes,' said Rahul.

The issues surrounding OBC and Dalits are important for Rajasthan as OBC and SC-ST communities constitute about 80 percent of the population and have big vote banks like Jats, Meena, and Gurjars.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has already talked about increasing OBC reservation from 21 to 27 percent. In such a situation, it is now almost certain that Congress will make OBC reservation and caste census a big election issue in Rajasthan. Both Rahul and Kharge demanded its immediate implementation along with reservation for OBC women, Kharge even promised that if the party comes to power in 2024, it will first implement the Women's Reservation Bill with amendments.

The meeting in Jaipur has been the biggest meeting held by Rahul in the city so far. Although the party had talked about calling only officials and workers, a large number of other people were also present in the meeting.

Kharge's message for party workers

Along with this, Mallikarjun Kharge gave a clear message to stay united and said that party workers have to work with discipline and unity. “Without this it will become difficult, so leave the differences. Sonia Gandhi has tried to keep the party alive. Rahul Gandhi walked 4000 kilometers. Carry forward their ideas and works,” said Kharge to party workers.

