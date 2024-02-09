Former PMs Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Agronomist MS Swaminathan To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that former Prime Ministers Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and agronomist MS Swaminathan will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour of the country.

The announcement comes after the Centre announced Bharat Ratna in last one month for former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur and BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani. The government has so far announced 5 Bharat Ratna awards within a span of one month.

PV Narasimha Rao

Pamulaparti Venkata Narasimha Rao, known as PV Narasimha Rao, was the ninth Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996. Born on June 28, 1921, Rao initiated significant economic reforms during his tenure, including liberalization and globalization measures that propelled India towards a market-oriented economy. Despite political challenges, he dismantled the License Raj and initiated diplomatic overtures with neighboring countries. Rao's contributions to India's economic transformation and political landscape solidified his legacy as a reformer and statesman. He passed away on December 23, 2004.

Chaudhary Charan Singh

Chaudhary Charan Singh, born on December 23, 1902, was a notable Indian political leader who served as the country's fifth Prime Minister briefly from July 1979 to January 1980. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, he passionately advocated for agrarian reforms and championed the rights of farmers throughout his career. Despite his short tenure, Singh's focus on rural development and social justice left a significant mark on Indian politics. He passed away on May 29, 1987, leaving behind a legacy that continues to influence politicians and activists advocating for the welfare of farmers and marginalized communities.

MS Swaminathan

M.S. Swaminathan, born on August 7, 1925, in Tamil Nadu, is a renowned Indian agricultural scientist celebrated for his pivotal role in the Green Revolution. His groundbreaking research on high-yielding wheat varieties transformed agricultural productivity in India during the 1960s and 1970s, alleviating food shortages. Swaminathan's advocacy for sustainable farming practices has earned him global acclaim, including prestigious awards like the World Food Prize and the Padma Vibhushan. His work continues to inspire scientists and policymakers worldwide in addressing food security and promoting sustainable agriculture.

What did PM Modi say?

Making the announcement for the Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh, PM Modi wrote, "It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honored with Bharat Ratna. This honor is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country and even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency is inspiring to the entire nation."

On former PM Narasimha Rao getting the highest civilian honour, PM Modi said, "Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth. Narasimha Rao Garu’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage."

PM Modi also announced the honour for Dr. MS Swaminathan. "It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture. We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encouraging learning and research among several students. Dr. Swaminathan’s visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation’s food security and prosperity. He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs," PM Modi wrote.