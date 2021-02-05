Former MP CM Kamal Nath's cousin, sister-in-law murdered in UP's Greater Noida; police launch probe

Lucknow: In a sensational double murder, an elderly couple related to the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and ex-Union Minister Kamal Nath, was strangulated to death on Thursday night at their Greater Noida residence.

Panic gripped the Alfa-2 Sector when police recovered the bodies of 72-year-old Surendra Nath, cousin brother of Kamal Nath, along with the former's wife Suman in their I-24 residence. Surendra’s body was found in the cellar while his wife was found dead in her room on the first floor.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh K Singh said that the couple was strangulated. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report, he added.

“It seems to be the job of persons close to the family. There was no sign of forced entry into the house. Their son told us that a party was going on in the house on Thursday night,” the DCP said.

The police recovered unfinished liquor bottles and food in the basement. Almirahs were forced open and household items were found littered in the room.

Surendra’s legs were found tied with tapes. It suggests that he was first overpowered and then strangulated. The deceased was a businessman and was also involved in money-lending.

His wife Suman, a yoga trainer at Bharati Yoga Sansthan, had a talk with her son Rohit at around 11 PM. She also talked to her son-in-law and told him that they were having guests and a booze party was on at the cellar. The police have found a recording of the call from her mobile.

“Investigation is on in the case. It is suspected that those who were present in the party are behind couple’s murder. We have formed teams and are looking into the case from all possible angles. We have sought details of those who borrowed money from him,” the DCP said.