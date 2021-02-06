Former MP CM Kamal Nath's cousin, sister-in-law murdered in Greater Noida residence

Multiple police teams have been formed for investigation in the case, the officer said.

DCP Singh added that the couple was into money lending and the family members suspect that some borrowers could also be involved in the killing. "Initial probe suggests no signs of struggle during the entry of the unidentified suspects. It appears the door of the house was opened by the couple and suspects known to them had a normal entry, he said.

An audio recording of the elderly woman has also been recovered in which she is in conversation with her son-in-law. She tells him that "a party is underway on the lower floor of the house where the guests are drinking and eating although I had asked them against doing it", the officer said.

Certainly the guests at the party are primary suspects and the police will unearth the whole case soon, Singh said, adding an FIR was being lodged at the local Beta 2 sector police station and further proceedings being carried out. PTI KIS SMN http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg

