Former MP CM Digvijay Singh slams PM Modi, Amit Shah for 'destabilising' Congress govt

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of spending crores of rupees to destabilise Congress governments in the country.

In one of the tweets posted on his Twitter handle @digvijaya_28, the senior Congress leader wrote: "Modi, Shah are not bothered about the economy and employment.

The value of rupee is plummeting (but) they are busy spending crores of black money to destabilise duly elected Congress governments and destroying the social fabric of India. Utterly shameful."

His outburst comes in the wake of alleged attempts made by the state BJP to poach MLAs from the ruling camp, thereby leading to an existential crisis for the Kamal Nath government.