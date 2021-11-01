e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Updated on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 09:47 PM IST

Former Miss Kerala Ancy Kabeer, runner-up Anjana Shajan die in road accident near Kochi

IANS
Kochi: In a tragic accident, a former Miss Kerala and runner-up were killed after their car overturned near here while trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler, said police on Monday.

The incident occurred past midnight on Monday when the car lost control after it was trying to avoid a two-wheeler.

Ancy Kabeer, 25, winner of Miss Kerala 2019 and the same year's runner-up 26-year-old Anjana Shajan were travelling in the car along with two others.

While the two died on the spot, the condition of one of the two surviving persons is said to be serious.

"On account of the impact of the accident, the car was totally damaged and the two winners of the beauty event died on the spot," police said.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 09:47 PM IST
