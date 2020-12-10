Former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Vishnu Savara passes away; condolences pour in

BJP leader, and former Maharashtra tribal development minister Vishnu Savara passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 70. Hailing from neighbouring Palghar district, Savara had won assembly elections six times and was inducted as tribal development minister in 2014 in the BJP-led government.

Born on June 1, 1950, Savara worked as an RSS activist after getting a B.Com. degree. He first represented Wada assembly segment, and the Vikramgad seat in 2014 after delimitation.

He had been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in the city for lever cirrhosis treatment a few days ago. Savara is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter. His last rites are to be performed on Wednesday in Wada tehsil.