CISF chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal appointed as CBI Director

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is a 1985 batch officer from the Maharashtra cadre. He has also served as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Director General of Maharashtra Police. Jaiswal was also with the Research and Analysis Wing (RA&W) for nine years, during which he served as the additional secretary for three years.

Jaiswal's appointment comes after a high-powered committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Monday to select the new CBI Director. Besides PM Modi, the other two members of the panel -- Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana -- were also present in the meeting held at the Prime Minister's residence.

The meeting of the PM Modi-led panel, which lasted for more than 90 minutes, finally took place after being delayed for nearly four months.

The post of CBI director was lying vacant since the then incumbent Rishi Kumar Shukla retired on February 4 after a two-year stint. The charge for the post was handed to Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer.

Reportedly, the other names considered for the post were Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthy, SSB DG Kumar Rajesh Chandra and Special Secretary Home Ministry VSK Kaumudi.