Former Kerala minister and senior Congress leader M Kamalam passes away at 94

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala minister M Kamalam passed away following age related ailments here on Thursday.

She was 94 and leaves behind four sons and a daughter.

Her husband predeceased her, family sources said.

Kamalam, who was elected to the state assembly from Kalpetta in 1980 and 1982, had served as Cooperation Minister in the K Karunakaran cabinet from 1982-1987.

She had also served as AICC member, KPCC General Secretary and was also Chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission.