e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFormer Karnataka Pradesh Congress MP R Dhruvanarayana suffered a heart attack, passed away on Saturday

Former Karnataka Pradesh Congress MP R Dhruvanarayana suffered a heart attack, passed away on Saturday

He complained of chest pain and was rushed to a hospital in Mysuru, but he did not survive. He had a massive cardiac arrest, said doctors.

Shankar RajUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image

In a shock before the Assembly election due in May, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s working president and former MP R Dhruvanarayana passed away at a hospital in Mysuru on Saturday. He was 61.

He complained of chest pain and was rushed to a hospital in Mysuru, but he did not survive. He had a massive cardiac arrest, said doctors.

He was a parliamentarian from the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency from 2009-2019.

Read Also
Congress leader Digvijay Singh's speeding SUV crashes into biker in MP's Rajgarh; CCTV video...
article-image

Rahul Gandhi mourns his death

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi condoled the Dhruvanayana's demise and said it was a huge loss to the party.

“Saddened by the sudden demise of former MP, R Dhruvanarayan. A hard-working and humble grassroots leader, he was a champion of social justice who rose through the ranks of NSUI and Youth Congress. His passing is a huge loss to the party. My condolences to his family,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala also expressed condolence over the demise of Dhruvanarayana.R Dhruvanarayana

Read Also
Transitioning from ‘Pappu’ proving hard for Rahul Gandhi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab vigilance bureau issues lookout notice against ex-CM Channi in DA probe

Punjab vigilance bureau issues lookout notice against ex-CM Channi in DA probe

West Bengal Congress chief meets Governor over party MLA's oath

West Bengal Congress chief meets Governor over party MLA's oath

'Poor man like him...': Chhattisgarh BJP leader demands land, PMAY house for Rahul Gandhi

'Poor man like him...': Chhattisgarh BJP leader demands land, PMAY house for Rahul Gandhi

Former Karnataka Pradesh Congress MP R Dhruvanarayana suffered a heart attack, passed away on...

Former Karnataka Pradesh Congress MP R Dhruvanarayana suffered a heart attack, passed away on...

NCP and Uddhav get in touch for LS seat sharing, confused over whom to contact from Congress

NCP and Uddhav get in touch for LS seat sharing, confused over whom to contact from Congress