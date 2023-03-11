Former Karnataka Pradesh Congress MP R Dhruvanarayana suffered a heart attack, passed away on Saturday

In a shock before the Assembly election due in May, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s working president and former MP R Dhruvanarayana passed away at a hospital in Mysuru on Saturday. He was 61.
He complained of chest pain and was rushed to a hospital in Mysuru, but he did not survive. He had a massive cardiac arrest, said doctors.
He was a parliamentarian from the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency from 2009-2019.
Rahul Gandhi mourns his death
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi condoled the Dhruvanayana's demise and said it was a huge loss to the party.
“Saddened by the sudden demise of former MP, R Dhruvanarayan. A hard-working and humble grassroots leader, he was a champion of social justice who rose through the ranks of NSUI and Youth Congress. His passing is a huge loss to the party. My condolences to his family,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala also expressed condolence over the demise of Dhruvanarayana.R Dhruvanarayana
